Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G Launched in India: All Details

Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest affordable 5G tablet with stylus support, a MediaTek chipset, 8GB RAM, a 7040mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about the latest tablet launched by Motorola in India.

Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G: Price, Availability

The Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G comes in PANTONE Bronze Green colour and is priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,749 using select bank cards. The device will go on sale from September 22 on Flipkart.

Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G: Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G comes with a 11-inch LCD screen with a 2.5K Resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is backed by a 7040mAh battery that will charge at 20W speeds.

The tablet is available with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB.

It runs on Android 15 out of the box. The tablet supports Circle to Search feature as well. Furthermore, the device includes a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos bundles the Moto Pen stylus in the box.

The tablet has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. For biometrics, there’s a face unlock while the tablet lacks a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, 5G, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance.