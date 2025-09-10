Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is the ultimate choice for those looking for the best in smartphone technology, with its impressive camera system, fast processor, and sleek design. However, its premium price in India—starting at ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant—might make some buyers look at international markets where the device could be more affordable. To help you find the best options, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max, based on Apple’s official website pricing. These prices are for the base model and exclude taxes, shipping, or customs duties.

United States

In the United States, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at $1,199, which converts to approximately ₹1,05,780. Compared to India’s price, this represents a saving of about ₹44,120 or 29 percent, making it the most affordable option among the top 5.

Canada

In Canada, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at CAD 1,749 (around ₹1,11,200), offering savings of roughly ₹38,700 or 26 percent compared to the Indian price.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at HK$10,199, which converts to about ₹1,15,605. This is approximately ₹34,295 or 23 percent cheaper than India’s price.

Japan

Japan offers the iPhone 17 Pro Max at ¥194,800, translating to around ₹1,16,300. That’s a saving of about ₹33,600 or 22 percent compared to the Indian price.

United Arab Emirates

In the UAE, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at AED 5,099, which is approximately ₹1,22,500. Compared to India, this offers savings of around ₹27,400 or 18 percent, placing it last among the top 5 cheapest countries.

These are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Apple’s official pricing. The United States and Canada offer the largest discounts, while Hong Kong, Japan, and the UAE also present notable savings. Before making a purchase from abroad, it’s important to consider warranty coverage, shipping costs, and any applicable taxes or customs duties.