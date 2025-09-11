NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Smartwatch Launched in India

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has been announced in India and features Dual-Band GPS, 9-axis motion sensors, titanium alloy durability, and the brightest display in its segment. Here’s everything else the new smartwatch has to offer.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Price, Availability

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro will be available starting 11th September 2025 at a special launch price of Rs 9,999 on Noise website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners, including Croma and Reliance Digital. The smartwatch will be offered in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige shades.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Features

Equipped with a 2W built-in flashlight, the smartwatch is ready for low-light environments, ideal for late-night hikes or early morning trail runs. Brightest in the category, its 1.5” AMOLED Display supports a 1000 nits brightness, while the intuitive interface syncs effortlessly with the NoiseFit App to help users track performance and progress on the go.

It offers up to 28 days of standby battery life. Whether it’s a high-altitude trail, forest route, or dense city grid, the dual-band GPS with 5-satellite support ensures more accurate location tracking and navigation, even where signals typically drop. Combined with a 9-axis motion sensor, the smartwatch adapts to all terrains with precision. It further comes with preloaded training courses.

With a titanium alloy bezel, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is engineered to perform under pressure. It is built to survive over 2,000 drops, stay watertight up to 164 feet, and function in extreme temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C. It can also sync with platforms like Strava, Apple Health, and the NoiseFit App.