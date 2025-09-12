HMD Vibe 5G Launched in India; HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G Feature Phones Tag Along

HMD Vibe 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest affordable 5G device in the country with a Unisoc chipset, a 5000mAh battery, and more. Alongside, the company announced two new feature phones, including the HMD 101 and HMD 102. Here’s everything to know about the three new devices from HMD.

HMD Vibe 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The HMD Vibe 5G is being launched at a special festive price of ₹8,999. The MRP of the device stands at Rs 11,999. It is now available in India through leading retail stores major e-commerce platforms and HMD.com. It comes in Purple and Black shades.

The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch LCD display with a -HD+ resolution, a 90Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Vibe 5G will draw power from a Unisoc T760 5G processor.

The device gets 4GB RAM with 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB. The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. It gets an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies.

The device runs on Android 15 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm Audio Jack along with a USB-C port. The device also has stereo speakers and gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

HMD 101, HMD 102: Price, Availability, Features

The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are available at introductory prices of Rs 1,899 and Rs 2,199 respectively, through leading retail stores major e-commerce platforms and HMD.com. The 101 4G is available in Dark Blue, Red, and Blue while the 102 4G comes in Dark Blue, Red, and Purple. Key features for the devices include: