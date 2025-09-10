The iPhone 17 Pro, Apple’s latest premium smartphone packed with the A19 Pro chip and the best cameras on an iPhone ever, is available in India starting at ₹1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. While it’s a powerful device, its price may lead some buyers to explore more affordable options abroad. Based on prices from Apple’s official websites, here’s a list of the cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 Pro. These are starting prices for the 256GB model and do not account for applicable taxes, shipping charges, or import duties.

United States

In the United States, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $1,099, which converts to approximately ₹96,918. Compared to India’s price, this offers a saving of about ₹37,982 or 28 percent, making it the most cost-effective option on the list.

Canada

In Canada, the iPhone 17 Pro retails at CAD 1,599 (around ₹1,01,700), providing savings of about ₹33,200 or 25 percent when compared to India’s pricing.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong lists the iPhone 17 Pro at HK$9,399, which is approximately ₹1,06,300. This is about ₹28,600 or 21 percent cheaper than the price in India.

Japan

Japan offers the iPhone 17 Pro at ¥179,800, which converts to roughly ₹1,07,400. That’s a difference of ₹27,500 or 18 percent less than India’s price.

China

China lists the iPhone 17 Pro at RMB 8,999, equivalent to approximately ₹1,11,300. Compared to India’s price, this is about ₹23,600 or 17 percent cheaper, placing it last among the top 5 cheapest countries.

These are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 Pro based on Apple’s official pricing. The United States and Canada offer the largest discounts, while Hong Kong, Japan, and China provide moderate savings. Buyers should, however, consider factors like warranty coverage, taxes, and shipping charges before making an international purchase.