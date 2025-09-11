Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has been launched in India with a 7.5 mm sleek form factor and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There’s a triple rear camera setup while the device has the Exynos 1330 Chipset at its helm. The device is essentially a rebranded Galaxy A17 5G which debuted in India earlier last month.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Price, Availability

Galaxy F17 5G will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and Flipkart starting today, September 11. Consumers can avail Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank and UPI transaction. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 6 months on the device. It costs Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F17 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 387 ppi, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of up to 128GB, which can be expanded to 2TB with a microSD card. There’s support for up to 6GB of RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 7.0 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 15. The device is set to receive 6 major Android OS updates along with 6 years of security patches as well.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

The handset includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.