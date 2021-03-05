Vivo X60 series launching in India soon

Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ will be launched in India before the end of this month.

Vivo announced the X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones in China in December 2020, followed by the X60 Pro+ launch in January 2021. Now Vivo will be launching the X60 series in India this month.

Vivo's Nipun Marya - Head of Marketing Strategy has today confirmed that the launch of Vivo X60 in the country. So Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ will be launched in India before the end of this month.

In India, the Vivo X60 series will likely to be at a starting price of Rs 40,000. In China, the Vivo X60 is priced at 3498 yuan (approx Rs 39,290) for 8GB +128GB, 3798 yuan (approx Rs 42,660) for 8GB+256GB and 3998 yuan (approx Rs 44,905) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at 4498 yuan (approx Rs 50,510) for the sole 12GB +256GB version.

Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone is priced at 4998 yuan (Rs 56,444 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 5998 yuan (Rs 67,740 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version.



Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications



The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response and up to 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 55W flash charge support.



The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs four rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that include a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, a 114° ultrawide angle, and 4-axis OIS. Other cameras include a 50MP Samsung GN1 with an f/1.57 aperture and a 1/1.3” large sensor size, 32MP f/2.08 portrait camera with a 50mm focal length and an 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 4K HDR10+ and 8K video recording. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.



Vivo X60 Specifications

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. Other two cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV, and a 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro sports 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs quad rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses with 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature.

Other three cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV which drops to 108° after distortion correction. Along with the identical 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera that is also present on the X60, the X60 Pro has an additional 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture that provides 5x optical zoom and up to 60x superzoom. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.