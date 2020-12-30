Vivo X60 Pro, X60 launched with Exynos 1080, OriginOS and more

Vivo has finally launched the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro, featuring the Exynos 1080, AMOLED display, OriginOS and more.

Vivo has finally launched two of its flagship level devices in China that have been in the company's pipeline. The Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro are the first devices in the world to be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1080 processor based on 5nm structure and with built-in 5G.

The X60 series feature two-tone gradient design and satin AG technology that not only offers smoothness and exquisiteness, but is also visually more advanced, almost completely free of fingerprints, according to vivo. The vivo X60 is the thinnest 5G mobile phone to date, with a body thickness of only 7.36mm, says the company.

The Vivo X60 is priced at 3498 yuan (approx Rs 39,290) for 8GB +128GB, 3798 yuan (approx Rs 42,660) for 8GB+256GB and 3998 yuan (approx Rs 44,905) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at 4498 yuan (approx Rs 50,510) for the sole 12GB +256GB version. The phones will be available to order and will go on sale starting from January 8th in China. The Vivo X60 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888 will be launching in January 2021.

Vivo X60 Specifications

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The graphical needs will be fulfilled by Mali-G78 GPU.

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature. Other two cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV, and a 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device also supports 5G connectivity.

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro sports the same 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display but is a curved one. It comes with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The processor is paired with Mali-G78 GPU for graphics.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs quad rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses and that is where it differentiates itself from the standard X60. The X60 Pro includes the same 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor but with f/1.48 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature.

Other three cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV which drops to 108° after distortion correction. Along with the identical 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera that is also present on the X60, the X60 Pro has an additional 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture that provides 5x optical zoom and up to 60x superzoom. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The device is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device has 5G connectivity as well.