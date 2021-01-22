Advertisement

Vivo X60 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 6:16 pm

The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response and up to 1300 nits brightness. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Vivo has finally launched its flagship X60 Pro+ smartphone at an event in China. The smartphone is priced at 4998 yuan (Rs 56,444 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 5998 yuan (Rs 67,740 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes in Deep sea blue and Classic Orange colours

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications


The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 5nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs four rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that include a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, a 114° ultrawide angle, and 4-axis OIS. Other cameras include a 50MP Samsung GN1 with an f/1.57 aperture and a 1/1.3” large sensor size, 32MP f/2.08 portrait camera with a 50mm focal length and an 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 4K HDR10+ and 8K video recording. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture. The front and back camera lens are coated with nanocrystalline structure coating.

The device is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 55W flash charge support. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C.

Tags: Vivo

 

