Vivo X30 Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag

Vivo X30 Pro 5G smartphone was recently launched in China. The Vivo X30 Pro comes in two models - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.



Now a TENAA listing of the Vivo X30 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM suggests that the company is working on to bring a more premium variant soon.



The TENAA listing with model number V1938A suggests the existence of a 12GB RAM variant. It also shows that the phone will offer up to 512GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option variant could launch soon.



However, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag as the top variant of Vivo X30 Pro 5G with 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant is priced at 4,298 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,400).



Vivo X30 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. The screen is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. It is powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Vivo X30 Pro features a quad rear setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera is assisted by 32-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel periscope lens that brings support for up to 60x digital zoom. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The Vivo X30 Pro is backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. It runs on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.



