  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro goes official with Exynos 980 SoC and 64MP main camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 10:44 am

Latest News

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support.
Advertisement

Vivo has launched Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro smartphones in China. Both are 5G phones and are the first smartphones to be powered by the Exynos 980 processor.

Vivo X30 is priced at 3,298 Yuan (approx. Rs 33,400) for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 3,598 Yuan (approx. Rs 36,400) for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink shades.

Vivo X30 Pro comes in two models - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These variants are respectively priced at 3,998 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,400) and 4,298 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,400). The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink gradient finishes.

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. Also, the screen of the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. Both the smartphones are powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo X30 comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture. Vivo X30 Pro, on the other hand, features a quad rear setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera is assisted by 32-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel periscope lens that brings support for up to 60x digital zoom. For the front, both of them have 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. They run on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack. Both measure 158.45x74.10x8.80mm and weigh 196.5 grams.

Vivo X30 teaser hints super telephoto periscope-style quad-camera setup

Vivo X30 to be announced on December 16

Vivo X30 live photos leaks, key specs also revealed

Vivo X30 hands-on images confirm quad rear cameras

Vivo X30 Pro 5G camera details leaked online

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo X30 Vivo X30 launch Vivo X30 specs Vivo X30 price Vivo X30 Pro Vivo X30 Pro launch Vivo X30 Pro specs Vivo X30 Pro price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera launched in India

Realme 108MP camera smartphone in works, 30K stores target for 2020: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies