Vivo X30 and X30 Pro goes official with Exynos 980 SoC and 64MP main camera

Vivo has launched Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro smartphones in China. Both are 5G phones and are the first smartphones to be powered by the Exynos 980 processor.



Vivo X30 is priced at 3,298 Yuan (approx. Rs 33,400) for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 3,598 Yuan (approx. Rs 36,400) for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink shades.



Vivo X30 Pro comes in two models - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These variants are respectively priced at 3,998 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,400) and 4,298 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,400). The phone is available in Black, White, and Pink gradient finishes.



Vivo X30 and X30 Pro feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. Also, the screen of the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. Both the smartphones are powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Vivo X30 comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture. Vivo X30 Pro, on the other hand, features a quad rear setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera is assisted by 32-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel periscope lens that brings support for up to 60x digital zoom. For the front, both of them have 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. They run on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.



Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack. Both measure 158.45x74.10x8.80mm and weigh 196.5 grams.





