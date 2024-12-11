Vivo X200 Series Indian Pricing Surfaces Ahead of Launch

Vivo X200 series Indian pricing has surfaced online a day ahead of its launch in the country. The leaked pricing suggests that the Vivo X200 series will compete with the likes of Oppo Find X8 series, iQOO 13, and the Realme GT 7 Pro as well. Here are all the details to know.

According to Abhishek Yadav’s leak on X, the 12GB + 256GB model of the X200 will be priced at Rs 65,999 while the 16GB + 512GB will have a price tag of Rs 71,999. The sole 16GB + 512GB model of the Vivo X200 Pro could have a price rag of Rs 94,999. Again, these details are unconfirmed and we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to know more.

As per the leaked Vivo X200 series Indian pricing, the Vivo X200 will compete with the Oppo Find X8 which we reviewed earlier last month. While both of them carry the same chipset, they mainly differ in terms of cameras, battery sizes, displays, wireless charging support, and of course, software.

The Vivo X200 also competes with the iQOO 13 which launched in India earlier this month. The iQOO 13 boasts of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor which is a direct competitor to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The iQOO 13 also sports a higher Resolution display, bigger battery, faster charging, and the same software as the Vivo X200, that too at a much lower price tag of Rs 54,999, which is about Rs 11,000 cheaper than the leaked price of Vivo X200.

The Vivo X100 carried a starting price of Rs 63,999 while the X100 Pro began at Rs 89,999. The X200 series is all set to debut in India tomorrow, on December 12, and it would be interesting to see how Vivo manages the pricing of the two smartphones in a price sensitive market like India.