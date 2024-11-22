Vivo X Fold 4 Leak Suggests it Packs a Huge Battery

Vivo X Fold 3 series debuted earlier this year and a new Vivo X Fold 4 leak just emerged online, giving us some of its key specifications as well as its launch timeline. The leak also hints towards a major design change the foldable will sport. Here’s everything we know about the foldable so far.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted a Vivo X Fold 4 leak on Weibo (via Gizmochina) which suggests that the engineering prototype of the Vivo X Fold 4 focuses on achieving exceptional lightness and thinness, aiming to redefine foldable phone design standards. Despite its slim form factor, it device may boast of a huge 6,000mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Additionally, the device is reportedly rated IPX8 for water resistance, ensuring durability, according to the tipster. The Vivo X Fold 4 leak further suggests that the Vivo X Fold 4 features dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, one for the front display and the other for the internal foldable screen.

The camera setup will include a centrally positioned large circular module that will pack three 50-megapixel sensors, include a standard primary sensor, a 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, the device will also feature a pressure-sensitive three-stage button, a first for Vivo smartphones that could likely act same aa the camera control button seen in iPhone 16 series phones.

Aside from that, the leak adds that there could be only one foldable device this year — Vivo X Fold 4, which would differ from last year’s strategy that included both the X Fold 3 and the X Fold 3 Pro. The X Fold 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. While the device was expected to launch in Q1 of 2025, the latest Vivo X Fold 4 leak says that the launch might have been delayed, and could take place in Q2 of 2025.

