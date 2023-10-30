Vivo X100 Pro+: What we know so far

HomeNewsVivo X100 Pro+: What we know so far

Vivo X100 Pro+ is all set to debut on November 17 and here’s what we know so far about the device.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo x100 series poster

Vivo is all set to debut its next-generation flagships next month on the 17th, and apparently, the series consists of three smartphones, out of which we are here to discuss the top-end one, called the Vivo X100 Pro+. The series will succeed the Vivo X90 series from last year and will have flagship chipsets from both MediaTek and Qualcomm.

Vivo X100 Pro+: Design (Rumoured)

Vivo has already revealed the design of the X100 series via a launch poster where the purported X100 Pro can be seen in two colours, blue and orange. The Blue variant seems to have a matte glass finish, while the Orange gets a leather back.

The device will have a circular camera module positioned in the middle, consisting of three camera sensors, along with a flash placed outside of the array. The volume rocker and the power button will reside on the right spine of the handset. The Vivo X100 Pro+ could also retain a similar design language, considering it is a part of the same series as the X100 Pro.

Vivo X100 Pro+: Specifications (Rumoured)

As per a report from Weibo, the X100 Pro+ gets a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5T and up to 1TB of 4.0 storage.

It will have a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP IMX989 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX598 Ultrawide sensor, plus a 50MP IMX758 portrait and a 200MP Samsung HP3 10X zoom telephoto periscope lens rear camera. In addition, it could be backed by a 5400mAh battery paired with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will be IP68-rated and will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

