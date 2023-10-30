Vivo X100 Pro+: What we know so far

Vivo is all set to debut its next-generation flagships next month on the 17th, and apparently, the series consists of three smartphones, out of which we are here to discuss the top-end one, called the Vivo X100 Pro+. The series will succeed the Vivo X90 series from last year and will have flagship chipsets from both MediaTek and Qualcomm.

Vivo X100 Pro+: Design (Rumoured)

Vivo has already revealed the design of the X100 series via a launch poster where the purported X100 Pro can be seen in two colours, blue and orange. The Blue variant seems to have a matte glass finish, while the Orange gets a leather back.

The device will have a circular camera module positioned in the middle, consisting of three camera sensors, along with a flash placed outside of the array. The volume rocker and the power button will reside on the right spine of the handset. The Vivo X100 Pro+ could also retain a similar design language, considering it is a part of the same series as the X100 Pro.

Vivo X100 Pro+: Specifications (Rumoured)

As per a report from Weibo, the X100 Pro+ gets a 6.78-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It will have a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP IMX989 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX598 Ultrawide sensor, plus a 50MP IMX758 portrait and a 200MP Samsung HP3 10X zoom telephoto periscope lens rear camera. In addition, it could be backed by a 5400mAh battery paired with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will be IP68-rated and will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.