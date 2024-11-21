Vivo Y300 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo Y300 5G has been announced in India as a new mid-ranger that comes with advanced AI camera features including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance. The Y300 5G sports a Sony camera sensor, a Snapdragon processor, and a lot more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Vivo Y300 5G: Price, Availability

The Y300 will be available in three colour options – Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Phantom Purple, and will be priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Consumers can purchase the smartphone starting November 26, 2024, across vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores. Pre-booking for the Y300 starts from November 21 and runs until November 25, 2024.

Consumers can avail of the following offers using SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, BOB Card, Federal Bank, and other banking partners:

Instant cashback of flat Rs 2000 or easy EMI of Rs 43 per day

vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1499 (only when purchased with the Y300). This offer is valid from November 21 to November 30, 2024, and can be availed on Flipkart, Amazon, and in-store only. It is not applicable at the vivo e-store.

Vivo Y300 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y300 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 394 ppi, and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut as well.

The Y300 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. One can also expand storage up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 main sensor with PDAF and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.45 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, packs stereo speakers, and is also IP64 rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.