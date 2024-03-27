Vivo X Fold 3 Series Debuts In China; Pro Coming To India Also

Vivo has debuted its next generation of foldable smartphones, including the Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The new foldables come with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and triple rear cameras at the back. Reports suggest that one of them will be making its way to India as well.

Vivo X Fold 3: Price, Specs

The pricing of the X Fold 3 is as follows:

12GB/256GB – CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 81,920)

16GB/256GB – CNY 7,499 (approx Rs 87,770)

16GB/512GB – CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 93,620)

16GB/1TB – CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,03,880)

The Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. They have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The X Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 Ultra-wide lens and a 50MP f/1.85 portrait camera. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.

The device is backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and is IPX4 rated. Finally, the X Fold 3 has stereo speakers and runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

Read More: Vivo T3 5G Launched In India: Should You Buy It?

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price, Specs

The price of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is as follows:

16GB/512GB – CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,17,025)

16GB/1TB – CNY 10,999 (approx Rs 1,28,730)

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor on both the external and the internal screen.

It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8-rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers.

Vivo X Fold 3 Series: India Launch

As per a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch in India as the brand’s first foldable. Additionally, it will be the “slimmest foldable in the industry”. However, the vanilla model may not launch here in the country. There’s no word on when the launch might happen.