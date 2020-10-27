Vivo working on to replace existing Funtouch OS with new Origin OS

Origin OS will be made available before the end of this year.

Vivo is reportedly working on a new operating system for its smartphones called Origin OS. The new OS will come with better improvement and it will be completely different from the current Funtouch OS.



As per a post on Weibo by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the new Origin OS will be made available before the end of this year and will debut with the X60 series in November/December this year. The OS reportedly will be a complete package.

Blue Factory’s new system, Origin OS, has improved a lot, and has everything that should be available, and it is expected to be among the first echelon of Android customized UI. — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) October 26, 2020





As of now, not much details about the new interface is known. But this new operating system is likely to be much cleaner and smoother to use. We will keep you posted on the new OS when more information comes.



To recall, Vivo recently launched the Vivo V20 in India with FunTouch OS 11. Vivo V20 is the first device to ship with Android 11 out of the box. Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 27,990.

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.



The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.