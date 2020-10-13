Advertisement

Vivo V20 launched in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 13, 2020 1:07 pm

Latest News

The Vivo V20 comes with an octa-core processor, Android 11, triple rear cameras, and fast charging support.
Advertisement

Vivo has today announced the launch of its V20 smartphone in India. Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 27,990.

 

Vivo V20 will be available for pre-order from Flipkart and vivo.com online and other retail channels offline starting from today and will go on sale starting from October 20. It comes in three different colour options including Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.

Advertisement

 

The Vivo V20 comes with an octa-core processor, Android 11, triple rear cameras, and fast charging support.

 

Vivo V20 Specifications


Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. For security, the device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.

Vivo V20 has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone is just 7.38mm thin and weighs at 171 grams

Vivo V20 series confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart

Vivo V20 full specifications revealed ahead of launch in India

Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V20 price tipped ahead of launch on October 13

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 vs OnePlus Nord: Who will be unsettled?

Confirmed: OnePlus 8T complete specification before the launch

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind
lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i

lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i
airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies