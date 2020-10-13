Vivo V20 launched in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

The Vivo V20 comes with an octa-core processor, Android 11, triple rear cameras, and fast charging support.

Vivo has today announced the launch of its V20 smartphone in India. Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 27,990.

Vivo V20 will be available for pre-order from Flipkart and vivo.com online and other retail channels offline starting from today and will go on sale starting from October 20. It comes in three different colour options including Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.

Vivo V20 Specifications



Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.



The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. For security, the device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.



Vivo V20 has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone is just 7.38mm thin and weighs at 171 grams





