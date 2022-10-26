Vivo V25 4G coming to India: What to expect?

Vivo launched the V25 series smartphones in India in August & September of this year and it seems like the brand is readying itself to expand the lineup with a new device, called the Vivo V25 4G. As the name suggests, the Vivo V25 4G will be the 4G counterpart to the Vivo V25 5G with slightly nerfed specifications. But when can you expect it to arrive in India and what are its exact details? We’ll answer that today for you.

Vivo V25 4G Launch Timeline

The Vivo V24 4G could launch as soon as next month in India. As per a report from PriceBaba citing tipster Paras Guglani as source, the device could be making its way to the Indian market by mid-November. However, an exact launch date and the pricing details are yet to be revealed. The device may arrive in yellow and black colour options.

Vivo V25 4G Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo V25 4G is expected to launch as a rebranded Vivo V25e in India when it comes to specifications, as per the report. The Vivo V25e 4G debuted in Malaysia in August of this year and comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2404 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has up to 1300 nits brightness and 103 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 256GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS support, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the V25e will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charge support that can charge up to 58% in just 30 minutes.

The Vivo Y25e runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.