Vivo V25e announced with Helio G99 SoC, 64MP camera

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone called as Vivo V25e in Malaysia. The phone comes with Helio G99 SoC, 64MP triple rear camera, Android 12, 4500mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Vivo V25e is priced at RM 1,399 which is approx. Rs 24,915 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. It comes in Sunlight Gold, and Diamond Black colour options.

Vivo V25e Specs

The Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2404 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has up to 1300 nits brightness and 103 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 256GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS support, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the V25e will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charge support that can charge up to 58% in just 30 minutes.

The Vivo Y25e runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 159.20×74.20×7.79mm and weighs 183 grams.