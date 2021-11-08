Vivo V23e full specifications revealed

Vivo is set to unveil the Vivo V23e smartphone sometime during this month. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked before and now, the Vivo V23e has been spotted on Vivo’s Vietnam Website. The website doesn’t reveal the specifications and now gives a ‘Bad Gateway’ message when trying to visit.

Moreover, a tipster on Twitter has also shared the specifications of the device. His specifications suggest that the smartphone will have the Helio G96 SoC. This contradicts the earlier Geekbench listing leak which suggested the V23e will have the Helio A22 SoC.

Vivo V23e Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo V23e will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

The phone will be equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera will house a 64-megapixel f/1.79 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 50MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

In addition, Vivo V23e has been tipped to pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The device will lack a 3.5mm audio jack. There will be an under-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB-C for OTG and charging.

In related news to Vivo, the brand is working on reviving its NEX series of smartphones. The next flagship smartphone from Vivo will be a NEX lineup device. Further, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Moreover, the report says that iQOO 9 series smartphones could launch after the Vivo NEX series phone. This one too is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC.