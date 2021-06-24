Advertisement

Vivo V21e 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC, 8GB RAM and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2021 7:14 pm

Vivo has finally launched the Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in India which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a 32-megapixel front camera
Vivo has launched the V21e 5G smartphone through an Instagram launch with leading influencers including Ayush Mehra, Shehnaaz Gill, Barkha Singh, Jannat Zubair, Tony Kakkar, Nikki Tamboli and a few more walking the ramp while revealing the features of the new V21e.

 

The Vivo V21e is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant and will go on sale starting today simultaneously on mainline retail partners, vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI Store. The smartphone is available in Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl colour options. 

 

Vivo V21e 5G Specifications 

 

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and Schott Xensation UP protection. The display does not support HDR and there's 60Hz standard refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Deimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 1TB. 

 

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs on FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 44W charging, which can charge the battery up to 72 per cent in just 30 minutes. There will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner onboard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. The phone gets a Type-C port for charging. 

