Vivo V21 Pro launch expected soon in India

Vivo V21 Pro launch may happen in India sometime in July. It will be a mid-budget smartphone.

Vivo recently unveiled the Vivo V21e 5G in India, and as per a report by 91Mobiles, the V21 Pro could launch in India sometime in July. To be specific, it could arrive in the region towards the end of July. The tipster claims he got to know about the timeline a few weeks ago.

As of now, there’s no exact launch date or information related to the specifications of the Vivo V21 Pro launch.

Interestingly, the tipster has also claimed that Vivo will launch the X70 series in India in September when IPL 2021 resumes.

Vivo V21e 5G Specifications

Let’s take a look at the specs of the recently launched Vivo V21e 5G. The device sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and Schott Xensation UP protection. There’s a 60Hz standard refresh rate.

MediaTek Deimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage powers V21e. The storage is expandable via a MicroSD card up to 1TB.

The Vivo V21e 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs on FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 44W charging, charging the battery up to 72 per cent in just 30 minutes. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, along with a Type-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.