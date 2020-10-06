Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

We expect the Vivo V20 sale to start during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting October 16.

Vivo has announced to launch its V20 smartphone on October 13 in India. The smartphone will be a successor to the Vivo V19 launched earlier this year.



Flipkart has already created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch confirming that the phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart after launch. We expect the Vivo V20 sale to start during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting October 16. Apart from Flipkart, it is also likely that the phone will be available for purchase via offline partner retail stores as well.



As per the Flipkart teaser page, it will be the ‘slimmest smartphone’ in the smartphone segment which is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. It also confirms that the Vivo V20 will feature a 44MP selfie camera. Vivo has also revealed that the Vivo V20 will be the first to boot Android 11 out of the box.



Vivo has already revealed the full specifications of the Vivo V20 ahead of its launch in the Indian market. Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



The battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports fast-charging up to 33 Watts. It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. For security, the device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.



The Vivo V20 will be available in three different colour options including Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata. The phone is just 7.38mm thin and weighs at 171 grams.





