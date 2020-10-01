Vivo V20 full specifications revealed ahead of launch in India

The Vivo V20 series has also been listed on the Vivo India website.

Advertisement

Vivo is planning to launch its Vivo V20 series in India on October 12. Vivo has already launched the Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 smartphones in Thailand and Vivo V20 SE smartphone in Malaysia. Vivo, however, didn’t reveal the complete Vivo V20 specifications during the launch.



Now Vivo has revealed the full specifications of the Vivo V20 ahead of its launch in the Indian market. The series will be available on Flipkart after launch.



The Vivo V20 series has also been listed on the Vivo India website. It is also likely that the phone will be available for purchase via offline partner retail stores as well.



The Vivo V20 is available in three different colour options including Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata. Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.





Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone is just 7.38mm thin and weighs at 171 grams