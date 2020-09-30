Vivo V20 series confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart

The series will include three new phones, the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro 5G, and the Vivo V20 SE.

The Vivo V20 series is tipped to launch in India on October 12. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the series will be available on Flipkart after launch.



‘Notify Me’ option for Vivo V20 series on Flipkart has also gone live. Interested customers can select the 'Notify Me' option on Flipkart to receive real-time updates on the device like availability, pricing, offers and more. Vivo has also revealed that the Vivo V20 series will be the first to boot Android 11 out of the box.



Vivo has also started teasing the launch of the upcoming series in the country. The Vivo V20 series has also been listed on the Vivo India website. It is also likely that the phone will be available for purchase via offline partner retail stores as well.



The series will include three new phones, the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro 5G, and the Vivo V20 SE. It is not yet known which of the phones will come to India, but it is expected that at least two will make their debut in the country.



The Flipkart listing reveals that the Vivo V20 phone will be the slimmest phone in its price segment. And for the price, it suggests that the phone will be available between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price range.



To recall, Vivo recently launched the Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 smartphones at an event in Thailand. The company also launched Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the V20 series in Malaysia.





Vivo didn’t reveal the complete Vivo V20 specifications. The company confirmed the Vivo V20 phone will be available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology. It features a triple-camera setup with 64MP primary shooter and a 44MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS on top of it.