Vivo V20 SE launch date in India leaked, pre-booking offers revealed

Earlier this week, it was tipped that Vivo V20 SE is tipped to launch in India next week. Now in line with the earlier report, Vivo V20 SE is said to launch in India on November 2.





As per a new report, Vivo V20 SE will make its debut in India on November 2. However, the company has not announced any official launch date till now. The report also lists out that the phone is now also available for pre-booking through offline retailers.

Vivo V20 SE smartphone was earlier found listed on Croma and Reliance Digital retailer platforms with the price and complete specifications. The price mentioned for the 8GB+128GB model is Rs 20,990. Vivo V20 SE will be available in Gravity Black colour option.

Vivo V20 SE pre-booking offers



The pre-booking offers on Vivo V20 SE include up to 10 percent cashback with the payment done via ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda card. Further, there is also 1-time screen replacement, Jio, and Vodafone Idea benefits worth up to Rs 10,000 and bonus data, and Vivo upgrade program.

Vivo V20 SE specifications



Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-like notch on the front. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 skin on top. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



Vivo V20 SE has a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, V20 SE sports a 32-megapixel camera.



Vivo V20 SE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.







