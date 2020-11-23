Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch in India on November 25, pre-order offers leaked

The report is inline to an earlier report that Vivo V20 Pro will be launching in India in November end.

According to the leaker, Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), Vivo V20 Pro will make its debut in India on November 25. The report is inline to an earlier report that Vivo V20 Pro will be launching in India in November end. However, the company is yet to announce the launch date of Vivo V20 Pro in the Indian market.

Heard from a source that vivo "might" launch the vivo V20 Pro in India on November 25th.



Further Tushar Mehta (@thetymonbay) of XDA Developers has leaked the pre-order offers on Twitter. As per the image shared by him, those who pre-order the Vivo V20 Pro will get 10% cashback on credit and debit cards from ICICI, 10% cashback on ZestMoney Finance, 10% on credit cards from Bank of Baroda, Jio offers worth up to Rs 10,000, Vivo upgrade offers and 1 EMI cashback from IDFC First Bank.

Cashback offers (to be announced officially) on the Pre-booking of the Vivo V20 Pro include:



- 10% cashback on ICICI Credit & Debit cards, BoB Credit Cards, and ZestMoney Finance

- Jio offers up to ₹10,000

- Vivo Upgrade rewards

- Other EMI options, etc.#VivoV20Pro https://t.co/jUCXORbPW8 pic.twitter.com/2IflrGsunQ — Tushar Mehta (@thetymonbay) November 22, 2020

As per an earlier report, the price of the V20 Pro will be under Rs 30,000 in India. So the phone's price is expected to start at Rs 29,999 in the country. With this price, Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

To recall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already launched in Thailand at 14,999 Thai Baht (Rs. 35,132 approx.). It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.