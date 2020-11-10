Vivo V20 Pro could launch in India at Rs 29,999 in December

Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

Advertisement

Vivo has already released the Vivo V20 and V20 SE smartphones in India. However, the company is yet to launch Vivo V20 Pro in the Indian market. Now as per a new report, V20 Pro will launch in India in December.



The report says that the price of the V20 Pro will be under Rs 30,000 in India. So the phone's price is expected to start at Rs 29,999 in the country. With this price, Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

The report is contary to an earlier news that Vivo V20 Pro will be launching in India in November end.

Advertisement

To recall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already launched in Thailand at 14,999 Thai Baht (Rs. 35,132 approx.). It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.

Source