Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro could launch in India at Rs 29,999 in December

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 3:53 pm

Latest News

Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.
Advertisement

Vivo has already released the Vivo V20 and V20 SE smartphones in India. However, the company is yet to launch Vivo V20 Pro in the Indian market. Now as per a new report, V20 Pro will launch in India in December.

The report says that the price of the V20 Pro will be under Rs 30,000 in India. So the phone's price is expected to start at Rs 29,999 in the country. With this price, Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

 

The report is contary to an earlier news that Vivo V20 Pro will be launching in India in November end.

Advertisement

 

To recall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already launched in Thailand at 14,999 Thai Baht (Rs. 35,132 approx.). It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

 

Vivo V20 Pro specifications


Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

 

The phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.

 

Source

Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V20 launched in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V20 SE coming soon to India

Vivo V20 Pro will be launching in India in November

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 8000 4G key specs and design revealed via leaked poster

Micromax In pre-order begins, Delivery Tentative

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies