Vivo V20 Pro will be launching in India in November

Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

Advertisement

Vivo recently launched Vivo V20 smartphone in India. The smartphone is now available for purchase with a price tag of Rs 24,990. Now the company will be launching Vivo V20 Pro smartphone as well in India later this year.



Vivo has already announced to launch Vivo V20 SE smartphone at the launch event of Vivo V20. Now as per a tweet of Jerome Chen, CEO of Vivo India, Vivo V20 Pro 5G will be announced in India by November end. However, he did not reveal an exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone. Jerome Chen revealed this information while replying to a Twitter user.





Got it. Will be 8n end of Nov — Jerome Chen (@JCvivoIndia) October 20, 2020

To recall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already launched in Thailand last month at 14,999 Thai Baht (Rs. 35,132 approx.). It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.





For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.



On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.