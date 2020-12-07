Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro 5G update receives Android 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 12:38 pm

Latest News

Vivo V20 Pro 5G update also bumps up the Android security patch level to November 1, 2020.
Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro 5G has started receiving Android 11 update in India. The phone was recently launched in India with Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 software.

 

The Android 11 update comes with build number PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8 and is 3.6GB in size. It update brings notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles features.

Advertisement

 

Along with these features, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G update also bumps up the Android security patch level to November 1, 2020.

 

Currently, the build is Over-The-Air and is rolling out to users in a phased manner. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. We would advise the users to have a good Wi-Fi connection for the update.

 

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 29,990. The phone comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. It features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a dual selfie camera, featuring a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

The phone measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.

Vivo V20 Pro price leaked ahead of launch on December 2

Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 44MP dual front cameras

Vivo V20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Older iPhone users are facing battery drain issues on iOS 14.2

Vivo Y30 6GB variant to soon launch in India

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies