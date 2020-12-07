Vivo V20 Pro 5G update receives Android 11 update in India

Vivo V20 Pro 5G update also bumps up the Android security patch level to November 1, 2020.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G has started receiving Android 11 update in India. The phone was recently launched in India with Android 10-based FunTouch OS 11 software.

The Android 11 update comes with build number PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8 and is 3.6GB in size. It update brings notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles features.

Along with these features, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G update also bumps up the Android security patch level to November 1, 2020.

Currently, the build is Over-The-Air and is rolling out to users in a phased manner. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. We would advise the users to have a good Wi-Fi connection for the update.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 29,990. The phone comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. It features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.



Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a dual selfie camera, featuring a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.



The phone measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.