Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 44MP dual front cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 12:38 pm

Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Vivo has today launched Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 29,990 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Vivo V20 Pro is the third smartphone in the V20 series smartphone after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.

The Vivo V20 Pro will be available for sale starting December 2 on Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as Vivo online and offline stores. It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

Launch offers include Rs 2000 instant cashback for ICICI Bank cards online, 10% cashback for ICICI Bank cards, Bank of Baroda credit card and Zest money offline, extra Rs 2500 off on exchange, V-Shield Complete Mobile Damage protection and no-cost EMI up to 12 months.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications


Coming to the specifications of the device, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a dual selfie camera, featuring a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

The phone measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.

