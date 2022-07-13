Vivo T1x India launch confirmed

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India called the Vivo T1x. The brand has already launched a bunch of smartphones under its T-series in India and the T1x seems to be the latest entrant. To recall, the T1x launched in China in October of last year and came with a Dimensity processor.

Vivo has made a microsite confirming the launch of the T1x in India. It is unclear whether it will be a 4G model or a 5G one. Further, there’s no concrete launch date and no confirmation regarding the price of the device. In China, it launched in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage trims.

Vivo T1x Specifications

The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo T1x has a dual camera setup identical to the iQOO Z5x. It includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The T1x has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 in China while the Indian variant should run on FunTouch OS. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1x include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.