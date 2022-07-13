HomeNewsVivo T1x India launch confirmed

Vivo T1x India launch confirmed

Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo t1x

Highlights

  • Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India
  • Vivo has confirmed the launch via its own website
  • Vivo may launch a 4G or a 5G model of the device

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India called the Vivo T1x. The brand has already launched a bunch of smartphones under its T-series in India and the T1x seems to be the latest entrant. To recall, the T1x launched in China in October of last year and came with a Dimensity processor.

Vivo has made a microsite confirming the launch of the T1x in India. It is unclear whether it will be a 4G model or a 5G one. Further, there’s no concrete launch date and no confirmation regarding the price of the device. In China, it launched in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage trims.

Vivo T1x Specifications

The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo T1x has a dual camera setup identical to the iQOO Z5x. It includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The T1x has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 in China while the Indian variant should run on FunTouch OS. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1x include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo T1x

Vivo T1x
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.58-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleNothing Phone (1) launched: Things you should know
Next articleNothing & Flipkart mess up? Only two variants of Phone (1) available for pre-order
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.