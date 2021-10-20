Vivo T1, T1x launched with 44W fast charging

Vivo, earlier today, launched the iQOO Z5x in China and the brand has launched two new smartphones alongside it. These include the Vivo T1x and the Vivo T1. While the T1 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, the T1x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Vivo T1’s 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,804), whereas the 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 28,140). The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 30,509).

Coming to the Vivo T1x, it is launched in three configurations. These include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage trim. These are priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,770), CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,000), CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,430), respectively.

Vivo T1, T1x Specifications

Vivo T1

The T1 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre and a 120Hz refresh rate. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo T1x

The Vivo T1 gets a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera, a 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera. The Vivo T1x has a dual camera setup identical to the iQOO Z5x. It includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The T1x has an 8MP camera on the front.

Both the phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Both of them run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1 include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both of the phones.