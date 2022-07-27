HomeNewsVivo T1x first sale to be held today: Price, Specifications and launch...

Vivo T1x first sale to be held today: Price, Specifications and launch offers

Vivo T1x sale will be held today for the first time at 12pm IST via Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

By The Mobile Indian Network

Highlights

  • Vivo T1x will be available for sale today
  • It comes in Gravity Black and Space Blue colours.
  • It comes with 50MP dual rear cameras

Vivo T1x was launched in India last week. Now the Vivo T1x will be on sale for the first time in the country today.

Vivo T1x Sale Details

The phone will be available for purchase today at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. The phone is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB and 128GB storage variants are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. It comes in Gravity Black and Space Blue colours.

Also, as part of an exclusive offer, customers will be able to avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 today (applicable on all HDFC Bank credit/debit cards only).

Specifications

The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

In addition, under the hod, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB. Vivo has equipped this handset with a 4-layer cooling system for gaming.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

The Vivo T1x has a dual rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary with an f/1.8 lens and A 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The T1x has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1x include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo T1x

Vivo T1x
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB)4, 6
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.58-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

