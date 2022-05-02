Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W launching in India on May 4: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo has already confirmed to launch the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India on May 4. Various leaks and rumours about smartphones have hinted that the upcoming handsets are expected to arrive with Qualcomm chipsets and will run on Android 12 OS.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G as well as the Vivo T1 44W landing page has gone live on Vivo India’s website. Both the phones will be available for sale via Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been officially confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Flipkart listing has also confirmed that both the phones will be equipped with a 64-megapixel Super Night primary camera. This will be accompanied by a 117-degree wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will come with 66W Turbo Flash Charge ultra-fast charging support. The company says that the phone will be able to charge from 0 to 50 percent by charging it only for 18 minutes.

ALSO READ: Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W To launch in India on May 4

Let’s take a look at the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W specifications and features in India.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Rumoured Specs

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is said to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED. The display will come with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In addition, there will be an 8-layer liquid cooling system as well.

Further, it is tipped to feature a triple camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Further, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It could run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

It is speculated that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G could be a rebrand of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, which was launched recently in India. This phone is available for purchase through Amazon India in the country.

Vivo T1 44W Rumoured Specs

Vivo T1 44W is said to be a rebrand of the iQoo Z6 4G which also debuted in India recently. It will reportedly sport an AMOLED panel. Under the hood, it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. This also means that it will be a 4G smartphone.

Further, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It will run on the Android 12 OS and FunTouchOS UI.