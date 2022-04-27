Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W To launch in India on May 4

Vivo has today announced to launch the Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India on May 4. The upcoming handsets are expected to arrive with Qualcomm chipsets and will run on Android 12 OS. The brand had recently introduced its Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G as well as the Vivo T1 44W landing page has gone live on Vivo India’s website. The Vivo India website states that it will be unveiling the processor, charging speed, camera details and display features by May 2. They will be available for sale via Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, T1 44W Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is said to come with an AMOLED that offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W fast charging, a 64-megapixel main camera, and an 8-layer liquid cooling system.

On the other hand, the Vivo T1 44W will also sport an AMOLED panel. It will pack a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. This also means that it will be a 4G smartphone. Both phones will run on the Android 12 OS and FunTouchOS UI.

Apart from this, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also leaked the specs of the T1 Pro 5G. As per him, it will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Some of these specs stand in line with the India Today report.

Further, it is tipped to feature a triple camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.