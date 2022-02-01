Vivo T1 5G price, chipset tipped ahead of launch on February 9

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The brand has confirmed that its first device in the T Series, the Vivo T1 5G will be launched in India on February 9. Now ahead of the launch, a new leak has tipped the price of the Vivo T1 5G smartphone. In addition, the leak suggests that the phone will come with different specs in India.

As per a report of India Today, Vivo T1 5G in India will come with a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. It is worth noting that the Vivo T1 is comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor in China.

For the price details, the report reveals that Vivo T1 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. This device is likely to be priced at Rs 17,999.

The Vivo T1’s landing pages are now live on Vivo India’s website and Flipkart. The phone will be available for sale online via Flipkart and other mainline channels. Additionally, the landing page has confirmed that the Vivo T1 5G will feature Turbo Cooling support and a triple rear camera setup.

Vivo T1 5G Specs

The Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera, a 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. They run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 in China. The Indian variant should run FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1 include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.