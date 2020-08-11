Advertisement

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 1:12 pm

The Vivo S1 Prime will reportedly come with the latest Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 skin
Vivo is working on to bring a new smartphone - Vivo S1 Prime. The company has started teasing the upcoming launch.

As per the poster released by Vivo, Vivo S1 Prime device will feature a diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup and gradient rear panel. It will come in black and blue colour options. The will also sport a waterdrop style notch.

An exact launch date has not been revealed by Vivo, however, Vivo S1 Prime is expected to be announced later this month.

As per leaks, Vivo S1 Prime will feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which will be coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo S1 Prime

The Vivo S1 Prime will reportedly come with the latest Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 skin. Vivo S1 Prime is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery with up to 18W of fast charging support over a USB Type-C charging port. There is no information available on the camera specifications.

 

To recall, Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India earlier this year. Vivo S1 Pro specifications include a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.  The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and is loaded with a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support.

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots.  For the front, the Vivo S1 Pro has 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Latest Smartphones
