  • 19:19 Jan 03, 2020

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Pro launched in India for Rs 19,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 5:30 pm

Latest News

Vivo S1 Pro is available for purchase across offline stores, Vivo official e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Vivo has today announced the launch of its latest Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and it is available for purchase across offline stores, Vivo official e-store, Amazon and Flipkart. 

 

The company has also announced a slew of launch offers with the latest smartphone. To start with offline-centric launch offers, users will get 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit card along with one-time screen replacement. For the online channel, users opting for Vivo S1 Pro will get one-time screen replacement, which is valid till January 31, 2020. Furthermore, users will get 10 per cent cashback on ICICI bank credit card EMI. Reliance Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 12,000, which is valid till January 31 along with no-cost EMI up to 9 months. 

 

The Vivo S1 Pro is available in three colour options including  Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The Vivo S1 Pro is backed by a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

Advertisement

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera modes include Take Photo, HDR. Filters, AI Portrait Lighting, AI Super Wide Angle, Bokeh and Shot Re-Focus. Super Macro, Super Night Mode, Panorama, Live Photo, Pro, AR Stickers, AI Portrait Framing, AI Scene Identification, Watermark. Video, Ultra Wide Video, Slo-Mo and Time Lapse. 

 

For the front, the smartphone is loaded 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera modes include  AI Face Beauty, HDR, Filters, AI Portrait Lighting, Group Selfie (Panorama), Super Night Selfie, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Watermark and Mirror Selfie.

 

The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.

 

Vivo S1 Pro to be launched in India on January 4

Vivo S1 Pro colour variants confirmed ahead of launch on January 4

Vivo S1 Pro 8GB variant to be priced at Rs 19,990?

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo S1 Pro Vivo S1 Pro launch Vivo S1 Pro specs Vivo S1 Pro price Vivo S1 Pro features Vivo S1 Pro launch offers Vivo S1 Pro camera Vivo S1 Pro hardware Vivo S1 Pro software Vivo S1 Pro display Vivo smartphones Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus Concept One smartphone first teaser reveals invisible camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might come with next-gen OIS

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro open beta update brings one-handed mode and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies