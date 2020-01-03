Vivo S1 Pro launched in India for Rs 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro is available for purchase across offline stores, Vivo official e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

Vivo has today announced the launch of its latest Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and it is available for purchase across offline stores, Vivo official e-store, Amazon and Flipkart.

The company has also announced a slew of launch offers with the latest smartphone. To start with offline-centric launch offers, users will get 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit card along with one-time screen replacement. For the online channel, users opting for Vivo S1 Pro will get one-time screen replacement, which is valid till January 31, 2020. Furthermore, users will get 10 per cent cashback on ICICI bank credit card EMI. Reliance Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 12,000, which is valid till January 31 along with no-cost EMI up to 9 months.

The Vivo S1 Pro is available in three colour options including Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The Vivo S1 Pro is backed by a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera modes include Take Photo, HDR. Filters, AI Portrait Lighting, AI Super Wide Angle, Bokeh and Shot Re-Focus. Super Macro, Super Night Mode, Panorama, Live Photo, Pro, AR Stickers, AI Portrait Framing, AI Scene Identification, Watermark. Video, Ultra Wide Video, Slo-Mo and Time Lapse.

For the front, the smartphone is loaded 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera modes include AI Face Beauty, HDR, Filters, AI Portrait Lighting, Group Selfie (Panorama), Super Night Selfie, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Watermark and Mirror Selfie.

The phone runs on FunTouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.