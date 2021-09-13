VingaJoy launches wireless Party Speaker at Rs 2,999

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its all-new VingaJoy GBT-270 wireless Karaoke Speaker. The new party speaker is priced at Rs 2,999. It will be available at your nearest retail stores.

VingaJoy GBT-270 Features

This new speaker comes with the latest Bluetooth feature V5.0. The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices within 3 metres of range. The product also features a USB reader and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or plugin any device via Aux. Further, the built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery of 2400 mAH provides for extended playback. The company claims to offer music streaming of 8 hours on a full charge.

Moving on, the speaker also supports hands-free calling and an impressive bass with the high stereo feature. The 5 watts high-power output party speaker comes with a microphone. There is dynamic LED lighting in the front along with flashing DJ lights containing five colour modes and simple controls.

VingaJoy GBT-270 speaker also comes equipped with a built-in FM radio. The company says that the free wired mic is ideal for karaoke sessions.

VingaJoy Bounce series neckband

Previously VingaJoy BOUNCE Series Wireless Neckband was launched at Rs 2,499 in India. The VingaJoy Bounce series neckband is available at all nearby retail stores. As people are constantly keeping a check on their fitness level, VingaJoy’s lightweight sporty neckband is an ideal workout companion. The magnetic power of this neckband builds better support in all circumstances.

The neckband claims battery life of up to 10 hours nonstop playtime on a single charge along with HD audio quality. It provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises. There is also a built-in mic facility for call connectivity. It will allow users to enjoy dynamic music without any disturbance. The VingaJoy Bounce series CL- 5170 features Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.