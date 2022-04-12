VingaJoy launches PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband at Rs 1,999 in India

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its premium VingaJoy CL- 404 PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband. It is a new wireless neckband that allows users to seamlessly take conference calls, listen to music and walk freely. This neckband is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available at all nearby retail stores.

VingaJoy PUSHPA Series Features

The neckband, as claimed by the company, comes with a battery life of up to 25 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality. It comes with a standby life of 250 hours. This neckband comes with magnetic earbuds. You can connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort. You can do this while exercising or working with VingaJoy’s CL-404.

The company says that with its sporty design, it’s an ideal companion. It doesn’t bother you about the tangling of wires or dropping of the earbuds. Further, the ergonomically designed VingaJoy CL – 404 PUSHPA Series Wireless Neckband is equipped with v5.0. In addition, it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

ALSO READ: VingaJoy launches Rock Series Neckband at Rs 2,999 in India

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely excited to introduce our new model in the sporty neckband series. Driven by values and fuelled by passion, we are bringing in an exquisite experience for our customers to get an enhanced user experience and enjoy products that are at par with the industry standards. It is rightly fit for the unstoppable consumers who want to move ahead with a sporty design. Each of our products is carefully designed for the needs of the millennial generation, to offer a powerful and detailed audio experience with no compromise on looks. With this launch, we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for all our customers.”