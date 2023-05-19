Viewers Brace for Longer Ads: YouTube Set to Implement 30-Second Unskippable Ads on TV

At the YouTube Brandcast event, YouTube made a significant announcement that will impact viewers’ experience on connected TVs. Soon, top-performing content watched on smart TVs will feature 30-second unskippable ads. The move aims to offer advertisers an opportunity to engage with viewers on the platform’s most popular content and also bump up the revenue earnings.

YouTube said that instead of two consecutive 15-second ads, viewers will now encounter a single 30-second ad. However, this doesn’t imply the complete elimination of shorter ads, as they will still have a presence. Advertisers can access the 30-second ads through YouTube Select, a curated advertising platform focusing on the top five percent of YouTube content.

Youtube claims with 70 percent of YouTube Select impressions originating from TVs in the United States, it becomes an ideal platform for showcasing longer ads.

In addition to unskippable ads, YouTube also revealed plans to experiment with ads that appear when viewers pause a video on connected TVs. Dubbed “pause experiences,” the pause ads on YouTube will manifest as banners surrounding the video, allowing viewers to dismiss them by selecting the “dismiss” button. While YouTube has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout of these changes, further details are expected to emerge soon.