Vi RedX Family Plans launched, offering up to five member connections

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched two new RedX Family plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The plan offers up to five member connections for its customers.

The Rs 1699 RedX postpaid plan comes with a three-member connection benefit. The Rs 2299 RedX postpaid plan on the other hand offers a five-member connection. These new plans are live on the company site.

Vi Rs 1699 RedX Family Plan

The new Vi plan offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. It brings along unlimited data benefits and 3,000 SMS messages per month.

The plan also offers one year of Netflix subscription, one year of free subscription to Amazon Prime, one year of otstar VIP subscription and free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

Additionally, the telco is offering an international roaming pack for 7 days worth Rs 2,999 along with free airport lounge access 4 times per year, including 1 international for primary members, and special ISD rates to 14 countries including the US, UK, Middle East, amongst others

This Rs 2299 plan, on the other hand, offers the same benefits but allows for five-member connections in total. This means the subscribers get unlimited data and all the OTT benefits and international roaming benefits.

Howeevr, there is a catch. Users have to be subscribed to these plans for at least six months because the telco brought in a lock-in period of six months. One has to pay an exit fee of Rs 3,000 if they have to leave before the lock-in period expires.

Earlier, Vi (Vodafone Idea) had revised its Rs 449 prepaid plan. The telco is now offering double data benefit and Zee5 subscription with the plan. The Rs 449 prepaid plan is now listed with 4GB daily data benefit. Earlier it was offering only 2GB daily data. In addition, the Vi prepaid plan now also comes with Zee5 premium subscription.