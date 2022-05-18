Vi launches Hero Unlimited Plans with 2GB of additional data

Vi, the telecom service provider, has launched the ‘Vi Hero Unlimited Campaign’ with ‘Data Delight’. With this, Vi users can unlock up to 2GB of extra data every month, over & above their daily quota, at no additional cost.

Vi Hero Unlimited packs start with recharges of Rs 299 and above daily data quota packs. Vi has also added new recharge packs with a higher daily data quota at Rs 359, Rs 409 and Rs 475 under the Hero Unlimited portfolio.

The portfolio also includes other unique benefits such as Unlimited High-Speed Data from 12 am – to 6am’ and Weekend Data Rollover. In addition, to further strengthen its portfolio, Vi has introduced more recharge packs under the portfolio.

Vi Hero Unlimited packs are structured to provide a one-stop solution to the common concern of data quota exhaustion faced by prepaid users. In addition, it’s differentiated offerings aim to provide more value to Vi’s Unlimited plan users.

Vi has launched a high decibel ATL campaign themed to promote the proposition – ‘Sirf Naam ka nahin kaam ka unlimited’. Featuring popular actor Vinay Pathak, the Vi campaign is planned for eight weeks and to promote this unique proposition, multiple media platforms like TV, Digital and OOH, along with sizeable on-ground activation programs, will be actioned.

Users can avail these benefits of Vi Hero Unlimited: