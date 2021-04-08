Advertisement

Vi Business unveils integrated IoT solutions for enterprises

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 1:47 pm

Latest News

Vi IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, customer experience and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities.
Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), announced the launch of Integrated IoT solutions for enterprises.

 

The company says that with this, VIL has become the only telecom company in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support. The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises.

The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises.

 

With the pandemic induced digital disruption, businesses are increasingly transforming to digital means, opting for the Internet of Things (IoT) to bridge the need gap, adapt to market dynamics, and the evolving consumer needs.

 

The company said that Vi IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, customer experience and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities.

 

Recognizing the challenges faced by enterprises in conceptualizing, designing and deploying IoT as a strategic driver, with Vi Integrated IoT solutions, the telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation. It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with the best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework, it said.


The company said that Vi has further strengthened its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across industries for — smart infrastructure, smart mobility and smart utilities, on its 5G-ready network.

 

With Vi Integrated IoT Solutions, an enterprise can now focus on its core strength, thus simplifying and accelerating IoT Innovation.

 

Commenting on the launch, Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said: “A trusted and valued IoT partner in the nascent industry, and with its strong foundation, Vi is helping enterprises succeed in IoT, thereby paving the way for a digitally enhanced market in India.”

 

“The launch of Vi Integrated IoT Solutions is a strategic step towards making Vi Business — an IoT ecosystem integrator for Indian enterprises and positioning Vi to have an Ecosystem Play driving our transformation from a ‘Telco’ to ‘TechCo’.”

 

Under the Vi Integrated IoT Solutions portfolio, the smart Infrastructure IoT solutions will connect intelligently with assets like heterogeneous machines, energy systems and a range of applications like ERP, factory applications for industries.

 

The smart mobility IoT solutions will offer automotive OEMs, logistics and associated industries with connected vehicle and fleet management solutions which is based on real-time vehicle and environmental parameters.

 

“With the Smart Utility IoT solutions, Vi Business will empower utility companies and DISCOMs to remotely monitor the performance of the transformers and other energy-consuming machines or provide an integrated system of smart meters (Advanced Meter Reading, Advanced Metering Infrastructure) for improved customer experiences,” the company said.

 

Highlighting the potential of IoT adoption in manufacturing, Vi Business also launched an IoT Insights report “Vi IoT Self Scan: Framework for accessing IoT maturity” basis its key learnings of working closely with the manufacturing companies. According to the report, manufacturing companies recognize the business need to build a connected factory ecosystem. Most companies wish to automate their plant operations with IoT in the next few years. IoT Self Scan Report identifies other reasons like production monitoring, planning and scheduling, quality and compliance and process optimization as triggers for manufacturing companies to adopt IoT.

