Vi announces new Rs 351 prepaid plan offering 100GB data

By: Meenu Rana, , New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 4:11 pm

The new Vi Work From Home prepaid plan offers 100GB 2G/3G/4G data to the customers but it does not include any voice calling or SMS benefits.
Vodafone Idea Limited has been rebranded as VI. The telco has now launched a Work From Home plan for its prepaid customers. The new plan is priced at Rs 351 and it comes with a validity of 56 days.

This plan can be particularly useful for people who are working from home due to the pandemic.

The new Vi Work From Home prepaid plan offers 100GB 2G/3G/4G data to the customers but it does not include any voice calling or SMS benefits. For calling, the customer can recharge a talk-time plan activated on top of the Rs 351 Work From Home plan. This recharge plan was first spotted by OnlyTech.

 

Meanwhile, Vi has also updated the availability of the Rs 29 prepaid plan. It was initially launched in Delhi but now it is also available in the Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, UP East, and UP West circles

Apart from Rs 351 Work From Home prepaid plan, Vi also offers another Work From Home prepaid plan which comes for Rs 251. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 50GB 2G/3G/4G data to its customers. Like Rs 351 plan, this plan also does not come with any voice calling.

The new Work from Home plan comes shortly after Vodafone Idea rebranded to Vi. It may be recalled that in August 2018,  Vodafone India and Idea Cellular has announced the merger to create India’s largest telecom company. Under the merger agreement, Idea Cellular was renamed as Vodafone Idea Limited. With this merger, Vodafone now attempts to challenge Jio and Airtel that are already engaging in tariff wars since past few months.

