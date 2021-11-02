Vi and Ericsson partner to showcase the power of 5G to transform healthcare in India

As part of the ongoing 5G trials in India, Vi and Ericsson have partnered to showcase the power of 5G to revolutionize the healthcare sector in India. The partnership will show how 5G connectivity can enable access to healthcare in remote parts of the country.

Vi Ericsson Partnership

The 5G trial network set up by Vi on Govt. allocated 3.5 GHz mid band & 26 GHz mm Wave band in Pune, deploys Ericsson Radios and Ericsson Dual Mode Core based on cloud native technology comprising of 5G SA, 5G NSA & LTE packet core functions.

Based on the high data speed, low latency and reliability of 5G, a doctor located in an urban center can actually carry out an ultrasound scan on a patient who is in a remote rural location. This is being trialed by Vi using Ericsson’s 5G infrastructure to showcase the power of 5G to reach healthcare to remote parts of the country.

As part of the ongoing demonstrations, Vi and Ericsson also demonstrated the Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA) applications with 5G.

With the launch of 5G, the digital transformation of enterprises in India will be further accelerated. Ericsson’s 5G Business Compass report estimates the total 5G-enabled B2B opportunity for Indian operators, across 10 industries, would be $17 billion USD by 2030. The top industries that are expected to leverage 5G for their digitalization include healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and public safety.

Jagbir Singh, CTO, V said “Vi has developed a 5G ready network which builds on India’s fastest Vi GIGAnet network verified by Ookla. With our 5G trials now, we are leveraging the power of 5G to provide healthcare access to remote parts of the country, amongst a range of other use cases for enterprises and consumers. Speed and latency are critical to 5G services, and therefore, our focus has been to achieve throughputs which can effectively enable relevant 5G use cases for the Digital India of tomorrow.”