Vaio to launch Vaio E15 on 15th January

The name of the upcoming laptop should be Vaio E15 and should come with a 15-inch IPS LCD display

Vaio recently announced its comeback in India where the company will be launching a new product on 15th of January. The new product is being teased by Flipkart for quite a while and it seems like the new laptop will be called the Vaio E15.

Flipkart has made up a quiz section for the consumers to guess the specifications of the device and that is where it messed up a little, revealing the name of the laptop.

Those who win the quiz will be rewarded with 100 supercoins on Flipkart. The quiz also seems to confirm some of the key specifications of the upcoming Vaio E15 laptop.

As per the quiz, the Vaio E15 is expected to sport a 15-inch Full-HD IPS screen with slim bezels. Plus, the laptop should have a premium Japanese design along with dual speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life. The VAIO E15 will feature two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI, and a microSD card slot as per the quiz.

Collaborating with Flipkart, VAIO aims to regain its place and popularity amongst its customers all over again. The upcoming Vaio laptops will be exclusively available on Flipkart at the time of launch, followed by various other retailers.

The brand that offers various services such as manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets is now strutting in India to reimagine and co-create the future of laptops in the country.





