Advertisement

Vaio to launch Vaio E15 on 15th January

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 4:17 pm

Latest News

The name of the upcoming laptop should be Vaio E15 and should come with a 15-inch IPS LCD display
Advertisement

Vaio recently announced its comeback in India where the company will be launching a new product on 15th of January. The new product is being teased by Flipkart for quite a while and it seems like the new laptop will be called the Vaio E15. 

 

Flipkart has made up a quiz section for the consumers to guess the specifications of the device and that is where it messed up a little, revealing the name of the laptop. 

 

Vaio quiz

Advertisement

 

Those who win the quiz will be rewarded with 100 supercoins on Flipkart. The quiz also seems to confirm some of the key specifications of the upcoming Vaio E15 laptop. 

 

As per the quiz, the Vaio E15 is expected to sport a 15-inch Full-HD IPS screen with slim bezels. Plus, the laptop should have a premium Japanese design along with dual speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life. The VAIO E15 will feature two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI, and a microSD card slot as per the quiz. 

 

Collaborating with Flipkart, VAIO aims to regain its place and popularity amongst its customers all over again. The upcoming Vaio laptops will be exclusively available on Flipkart at the time of launch, followed by various other retailers.

 

The brand that offers various services such as manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets is now strutting in India to reimagine and co-create the future of laptops in the country.

VAIO set to make a comeback in India this January

PC maker Vaio announces Phone A with 5.5 inch full HD display and octa core CPU

Latest News from Vaio

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i, 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops in India

Lenovo announces new IdeaPad 5 series, Tab P11, AIO PCs, Monitors and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies