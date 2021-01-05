Advertisement

Vaio to make comeback in India on 15 January 2021

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 12:03 pm

Latest News

The upcoming Vaio laptops will be exclusively available on Flipkart at the time of launch, followed by various other retailers.
Japan-based company, VAIO is all set to make a comeback in India in January. The company will be relaunching itself in the country on 15 January 2021. 

 

VAIO Corporation will debut in India with its range of premium, intelligently-crafted laptops. Collaborating with Flipkart, VAIO aims to regain its place and popularity amongst its customers all over again. The upcoming Vaio laptops will be exclusively available on Flipkart at the time of launch, followed by various other retailers.

The brand that offers various services such as manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets is now strutting in India to reimagine and co-create the future of laptops in the country.

 

In a press release shared by the company, VAIO Corporation will offer exceptional quality, extraordinary performance, unmatched sturdiness, and unique design. The brand will extend its services and distinctive features on Flipkart.

 

Speaking on the launch, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, South Asia, VAIO said, “We are enthused to relaunch VAIO and associate with names that have made it big in the e-commerce industry. Introducing finest-quality laptops in India, the brand focuses on reclaiming its space in the market while having an unrivalled demand by the customers. We are all set to present futuristic laptop range to the country’s burgeoning tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals. We are looking forward to becoming the top choice for laptop buyers across the country.”

 

VAIO set to make a comeback in India this January

Latest News from

